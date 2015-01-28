Open in Massapequa: Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant

Usually, when a pizzeria expands into a full-fledged restaurant, the dining room is steps from the pizza counter. Pulcinella Pizzeria, a long-standing Massapequa spot for pies, heros and calzones, went a different route and spawned Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant, situated about 10 blocks away. (The original pizzeria is still up and running.)

Naples-born chef and co-owner Ciro Tursi said he makes many of the pastas at Pulcinella Neapolitan, among them agnolotti, cavatelli and pappardelle. On his menu: escarole and beans ($7.50), clams casino ($8.50), cavatelli Siciliana ($13.50), spaghetti carbonara ($13), chicken Parmigiana ($14.50), veal saltimbocca ($17.50) and shrimp oreganata ($19.50).

The new place has seating for 100 and should offer outdoor dining come summer. It’s then that the restaurant’s wood-burning oven will be called into service to make pizza, not as yet available.

Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant is at 746 N. Broadway, Massapequa, 516-797-3100.