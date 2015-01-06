Open in Sayville: Super Bowls

If you’ve never heard of an acai bowl, now may be your chance to get to know this burgeoning breakfast trend that draws on the health benefits of the Brazilian acai berry, reputed to be loaded with antioxidants. You’ll find acai bowls, along with burritos and soups, at the new Super Bowls, a counter-serve eatery that recently opened in Sayville.

Owner Jason Mazzarone first got hooked on acai in California. Last year, he came East and sold them at The Ice House in West Sayville, which his family owns. Now, he has his own place, a former bagel store in downtown Sayville.

The acai bowls feature acai berries blended with strawberries, bananas and soy milk to form a smoothie, of sorts, that’s layered with house-made granola in a sort of breakfast parfait. They come in three sizes — kids ($4.50), regular ($6.45) and super ($10.50). Also on the roster: a steak and salsa flatbread made with grass-fed beef ($9.95), chicken and rice, three-bean or beef empanadas ($3.50 each or 3 for $9.95), quesadillas ($6.99), egg burritos ($4.99) and house-made soups, such as Long Island clam chowder, orzo sausage or veggie chili ($5.99 small, $7.99 large; $2 additional for bread bowl).

Super Bowls, is at 153 Main St., Sayville, 631-333-1922