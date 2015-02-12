Potatopia serving spuds in Roosevelt Field Dining District

Usually relegated to the position of side dish, the humble potato is the star at Potatopia, the latest eatery to launch within the new Dining District at Roosevelt Field, part of a $200 million face-lift to the Garden City mall.

The menu of this Manhattan-based counter-serve chain features a build-your-own potato meal offering 10 different potato styles — among them baked, mashed and sweet potatoes, as well as Tater Tots, shoestring fries and Cajun curly fries.

Choose a topping, such as roasted chicken, marinated sirloin steak, barbecue pulled pork, Cajun shrimp and vegetarian chili, to name a few. Then, select from 14 sauces, among them roasted pepper aioli, chipotle aioli, sour cream, mushroom brown gravy and more. There are also set options like the “veggie heavy” featuring a baked Idaho potato, broccoli, roasted corn, cilantro, garlic, roasted jalapeños, red onion, scallions, sour cream and roasted pepper aioli.

Prices range from $6.54 to $9.99.