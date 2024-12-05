Long Island restaurants decorated for Christmas

When dining at any restaurant during the holiday season, it’s not just about the food — it’s about the experience. Eateries across Long Island have decked their halls with a jolly ambience designed to transport diners to a winter wonderland. Here are the standouts:

King Umberto

1343 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont

With four miles worth of ribbon hanging from the ceiling, over 200 snowflakes and seven upside-down Christmas trees, this Italian American eatery is a spectacle. Even the outdoor patio at the restaurant is adorned with seven crystal chandeliers. Anthony DeFiore, lead decorator for NY Backdrops, an event decoration company, said the process took about three nights with 20 decorators working almost 30 hours total to transform the space. More Info: 516-352-3232, kingumberto.com

Uva Rossa Taverna

243 Hempstead Ave., Malverne

The bar at Uva Rossa Tavern in Malverne decorated with garland and hundreds of lights. Credit: Newsday/Melissa Azofeifa

Although this is the fourth year Uva Rossa has decorated for the holidays, this year is the first time the Italian restaurant’s exterior was trimmed with giant pre-lit garland that wraps around the building. White House Home design company owner Joseph DeVito said the inspiration fwas "Aspen meets Tuscany." He worked for about two weeks to decorate the whole restaurant, which was remodeled this spring according to chef Antonio Bove. The interior twinkles with more than 20 hand-decorated garlands prelit with thousands of mini lights, adorned with pinecones and other ornaments supplied by Dee’s Nursery in Oceanside. More than 60 stems of berries were handwoven into the chandelier in the main dining room while it took eight strands of berries to make the wreaths hanging over the lighting fixtures at the bar.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

More Info: 516-612-7400, uvarossa.com

Embassy Diner

4280 Hempstead Tpke., Bethpage

Holiday décor covers much of the interior of Embassy Diner in Bethpage during the 2023 holiday season. Credit: Ian J. Stark

Flooded with wreaths, garlands, snowflakes, ornaments and lights hanging above each booth, it’s impossible not to get into the holiday spirit at Embassy Diner. Owner Gus Tsiorvas said it takes about three weeks for the decorations to be completed, at a cost of thousands of dollars. It’s not about the money, Tsiorvas said, but bringing joy to children and the community. More info: 516-796-1132, embassydiner.com

Milleridge Inn

585 N. Broadway, Jericho

The main dining room at Milleridge Inn in Jericho is decked out in garlands, lights, a Christmas tree and life-size Santa. Credit: Newsday/Melissa Azofeifa

This historic restaurant recently reopened after a renovation and uses an in-house staff to erect touches around the restaurant and surrounding propery including "singing" reindeer by the entrance and live carolers. The ajacent walk-through retail village is its own destination with new decorated dining igloos and an interactive candy shop. More info: 516-931-2201, milleridgeinn.com

The Snapper Inn

500 Shore Dr., Oakdale

The Snapper Inn's upside-down Christmas tree in Oakdale in 2022. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

This 95-year-old Oakdale restaurant has three artificial Christmas trees--including its signature upside-down tree hanging from the ceiling in the Connetquot dining room. Manager Josh Shortell said it takes two to three days to finalize the restaurant's decorations which also include fresh garlands, poinsettias and bows.

More Info: 631-589-0248, thesnapperinn.com

Oconee Diner

749 Montauk Hwy, Islip

Oconee Diner in Islip has practically covered its ceilings with holiday decorations. Credit: Ian J. Stark

Chef William Thompson has made a 40-year tradition of decorating Islip’s Oconee Diner--and he said lighting is the key. The restaurant shines with green and red lighting, banners spreading "peace, love and joy" plus wreaths, garlands, ornaments and more hanging over each table. The affair takes about 90 hours of work to pull off, Thompson said. More Info: 631-581-2663, oconeediner.com

Country House Restaurant

1175 North Country Rd., Stony Brook

The chimney at Country House in Stony Brook is inspired by classic Christmas films. Credit: Newsday/Melissa Azofeifa

Owner Bob Willemstyn and his business partner Scott Wendt start decorating the restaurant right after Halloween and said it takes them about a month to complete. Willemstyn said the eatery is decked out with at least 50,000 lights. Diners are greeted by two new large nutcrackers, signaling this year's theme. Every inch of a white grand piano at the entrance is also covered in mirrorball-style trees and ornaments. More Info: 631-751-3332, countryhouserestaurant.com

Pulcinella on the Green

114 Fairway Drive, Wading River

The 12-foot tree covered with more than 1,000 ornaments at Wading River's Pulcinella on the Green. Credit: Newsday/Melissa Azofeifa

It takes Bethsaida Deveaux owner of Deveaux Exclusive Events and Decor, and a team of five people eight to 10 hours to sprinkle Christmas magic across Wading River’s Pulcinella On The Green. Greeted by a life-size red teddy bear at the entrance, customers will find a 12-foot Christmas tree with more than 1,000 ornaments, according to Deveaux. The bar area features garland furnished with ornaments, ribbons and bells. More info: 631-886-1896, pulcinellaonthegreen.com