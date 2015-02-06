Roosevelt Field Dining District watch

Roosevelt Field’s new Dining District is slowly coming to life. The attractive space, part of a $200-million face-lift to the mall, quietly made its debut last week on the second level of the mall’s northeast side, near Dick’s Sporting Goods. First to open was Green Leaf’s and Bananas, a stand serving salads, sandwiches and smoothies.

The rollout continues. New this week to the burgeoning collection is The Little Beet, a “wholesome fast-casual” place with roots in Manhattan. Here, you build your own meal by selecting a protein (grilled chicken, steak, salmon or tofu) and adding vegetables and whole grain sides, like roasted Brussels sprouts or a Southwest millet salad. Additionally, there are soups and salads.

Also up and running is Maoz Vegetarian, a chain that started in Amsterdam. Here, you can put together a meat-free sandwich or salad with items like vegan shawarma or the eatery's signature falafel, adding toppings like hummus, babaganoush, eggplant and avocado. On the side: Belgian and/or sweet potato fries. Finish with vegan rice pudding.

In a more indulgent vein is Melt Shop, a Manhattan-based casual chain serving all manner of grilled cheese sandwiches, from classic American on white bread to a fried chicken with pepper Jack on sourdough to a burger melt. Tomato soup, too, of course. Plus salads and sides.

Making a comeback are former food court transplants Wendy’s, Sarku Japan, Asian Chao/Sushi Fuji and Johnny Rockets.All re-opened this week