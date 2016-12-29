Things to DoFeedMe

Seafood restaurant Stone Crab closes in Long Beach

Stone Crab in Long Beach didn't last very long.

When Stone Crab opened on West Beech Street in Long Beach this summer, stone crab claws weren’t even on the menu.

Until the season for the South Florida specialty began in the fall, customers had to make do with raw clams, fried calamari, seafood combos, surf and turf, and king crab legs.

On Oct. 20, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page that the stone crabs had arrived. Within a month, however, Stone Crab ceased operation.

No more Facebook posts, the phone went unanswered, the website was taken down.

The owner of a neighboring restaurant said that he was approached in early November about taking over the space (he wasn’t interested) and that by Thanksgiving the restaurant was closed.

