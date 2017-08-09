Shake Shack coming to EMP Summer House in East Hampton for the weekend

Like many of its regular customers, Shake Shack is heading to the Hamptons for the weekend. From Friday through Sunday the burger chain will take up residence at the upscale summer headquarters of its onetime corporate sibling, EMP Summer House in East Hampton.

The two businesses share a lot of history. In 2001, when Danny Meyer and Randy Garutti launched Shake Shack as a hot-dog cart in Madison Square Park, they operated out of Eleven Madison Park’s private dining-room kitchen just across the street. The arrangement continued for three summers, until the first stand-alone shack in Madison Square Park debuted in 2004.

The EMP Summer House staff will be prepping the food, but Shake Shack’s culinary director Mark Rosati, will be on site all weekend to oversee the service.

In addition to Shake Shack specialties like the ShackBurger ($7), there will be Hamptons-inspired specials, including the CLAMBurger ($13), a cheeseburger topped with crispy little neck clams, and the Lobster Shack ($17), a burger topped with lobster, lettuce and tomato.

All can be ordered on the patio. (The full EMP lunch menu is available indoors and out.)

Get your burgers and crinkle fries between 12 and 5 p.m. No reservations necessary. Payment is cash or Amex only.

Shake Shack at EMP Summer House, 341 Pantigo Rd., East Hampton, empsummerhouse.com