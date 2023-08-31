Snaps American Bistro closes in Rockville Centre

Snaps, the 4-year-old American bistro across the street from Rockville Centre’s AMC movie theater, has closed. Owner Scott Bradley said he received “a very strong offer out of left field” for the space, and he sold his lease, furniture and fixtures.

That “left field” offer came from Ivan Sayles, who operated Rachel’s Waterside Grill on Freeport’s Nautical Mile from 1996 until last year. Sayles is putting the finishing touches on a casual place called Nosh on Park, which he said will offer “breakfast, lunch, dinner and doughnuts.” He anticipates opening by mid-September.

Customers who still need their Snaps fix — especially their unbeatable weekly specials: $7 tacos (a pair of them) and margaritas on Tuesdays, $7 fried chicken sandwiches on Wednesdays, $7 burgers on Thursdays — have only to travel to the original Snaps in Wantagh. That restaurant, which Bradley opened with his wife, Patty, in 2004, is emphatically “not going anywhere.”

In fact, the Bradleys are exploring opening two concepts closer to Wantagh, one fast casual, the other, a more refined “chic bistro.”