SOUPer Bowl XVIII kicks off in Port Washington

It’ll be tonkotsu ramen vs. turkey chili at the big game in Port Washington on Saturday. I speak, of course, of the town’s annual SOUPer Bowl, a culinary competition that has preceded that other contest for the last 18 years.

SOUPer Bowl XVIII works like this: You buy a spoon ($12 for adults, $6 for children under 6) and make your way around the room, tasting the entries from more than a dozen local restaurants. When all votes are tallied, one eatery will be named People’s Choice, another (though it could be the same one) is named Kid’s Choice.

Last year’s winners, Finn MacCool's (mushroom-barley-taro root soup) and Port Washington Diner (Greek lemon-chicken soup) will be returning. The diner is using the same winning strategy, but Finn MacCool's is mixing it up with lamb-barley soup. Among the challengers are Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace (turkey chili), Ikedo Ramen (tonkotsu ramen) and two new eateries, Fora Cafe (chicken-lemon-vegetable) and Lifestyle Cafe (butternut squash soup).

The event is organized by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce. Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food that the Chamber will donate to local families in need.

SOUPer Bowl XVIII is at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Fairway Dr., Port Washington. Kickoff is at noon and the tasting ends at 3 p.m. (no overtime) on Feb. 1. For more information, call 516-883-6566 or email office@pwcoc.org.