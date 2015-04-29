Things to DoFeedMe

Specialty burger restaurant L.I. Burger opens in Mount Sinai

L.I. Burger in Mount Sinai serves burgers, hot dogs and pierogies. Burger offerings include the "Setauket," a cheeseburger with potato chips inside the bun. Credit: L.I. Burger

By JOAN REMINICKjoan.reminick@newsday.com

Joining the growing ranks of individually owned burger specialty restaurants on Long Island is L.I. Burger in Mount Sinai.

The counter-serve spot offers a burger-focused repertoire with a few side trips: hot dogs, a chicken sandwich and — believe it or not — pierogies served with sauteed onions and sour cream.

Burgers range from the simple “Greenport” ($3.91), a single patty with ketchup and pickle, to the “Setauket,” basically a cheeseburger with potato chips inside ($5.06), to the outsize “Head of the Harbor” ($13.81) featuring four patties, a double portion of bacon and four cheeses — American, provolone, Cheddar and pepper jack — with lettuce, tomatoes, chopped onions, pickles and ketchup.

All burgers are cooked to a uniform 160 degrees, which, said owner Brian Lenz, means that they’re slightly pink in the middle. And, he added, because they’re made on a grill that cooks them on both sides at once, they come out juicy.

L.I. Burger is at 271 Rte. 25A, Mount Sinai, 631-642-7140

