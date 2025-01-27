Standout burgers on Long Island 2025

Taco burger, Reuben sandwich burger ... no thanks. But this is one gimmick we can get behind. The Flying Dutchman is a legendary ghost ship that’s forever doomed to roam the open seas—and also a “secret” menu item at In-N-Out Burger. The closest In-N-Out is in Texas, but this retro arcade restaurant from Brooklyn makes a nice copycat. With two rounds of grilled onions instead of bread, it’s a little dinky in its paper wrapper, but the Dutchman ($8.50) knows how to party. The onion slices, lightly cooked to keep their shape, still manage to be searing-hot, and, honestly, it was nice to be able to eat this all the way through without feeling the need to throw out some of the bun.

French fry situation: Get the tots instead.