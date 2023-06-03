3 Hamptons summer pop-up restaurants 

Each summer, a new slate of restaurants opens up along the south fork of Long Island, creating frenzy for the trendy. This year, a trio of pop-ups will be imported from distant shores – Miami, New Jersey and New York City, giving both daytrippers and locals some new culinary experiences to talk about at the beach.

Kissaki x Lilikoi

670 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

The Kissaki space on Montauk Highway in Water Mill, which hails from New York City and specializes in Japanese omakasé and kaiseki traditions, will welcome organic Miami hotspot Lilikoi beginning June 16. From chef and owner Manual Torterola, who has been running Florida’s Lilikoi since 2016, the Water Mill pop-up will focus similarly on healthy eating while highlighting seasonal produce and antibiotic-free proteins. Offering breakfast and lunch Wednesday through Sunday, Kissaki will resume dinner service at night. Serving organic, seasonal dishes with Hawaiian flair, breakfast brings eggs on toast and granola, while brunch boasts fritattas, eggs Benedict and loaded burritos. Sandwiches and wraps include a mahi mahi burger and falafel, and larger plates like mushroom farro risotto and a Hawaiian poke bowl for hungrier diners. Acai bowls, fresh juices, and smoothies round out the menu. Most items run between $12 to $25. More info: 631-709-8855; lilikoiorganicliving.com, explorekissaki.com

Kissaki x pastaRAMEN

670 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

Kissaki owner Garry Kanfer is also bringing pastaRAMEN to the Kissaki omakasé room on Sunday and Monday nights beginning June 26. PastaRAMEN is a fusion experience called Wafu that centers on Japanese-inspired Italian. The restaurant has a permanent (and always busy) home in Montclair, New Jersey, serving dishes like truffled porcini ramen, mochi ramen, a pastrami gyutan sandwich – which is normally served with beef tongue --and in-house dry-aged Japanese A5 Wagyu. The Hamptons space will be transformed into a pastaRAMEN tasting room, where eight course dinners will be prepared by James Beard-nominated chef Robbie Felice. Reservations, via Resy, are mandatory and cost $250 per person (sake pairing is additional). More info: 631-709-8855; pastaramen.com and explorekissaki.com

Rosie’s Residency Pop-Up Series

195 Main Street, Amagansett

The easy, breezy Main Street restaurant will host a rotating cast of visiting restaurants, mostly from New York City, to its dining room through September. The menu will change every other week. Manhattan’s Bottino, a casual Italian spot in Chelsea, is currently featured but future dinners will highlight the Burmese Rangoon (beginning June 8), Port Washington’s Jia Dim Sum (beginning June 22), the Indonesian-inspired Wayan (beginning Aug. 3), and the West Village’s Charlie Bird (beginning Aug. 17), among others. The series concludes with Joey Campanaro’s Little Owl (Sept. 28-30), which just turned 17 years old. Reservations for indoor and outdoor seating can be booked on Resy. Prices range from $129 - $180 a person. More info: 631-604-5095; rosiesamagansett.com