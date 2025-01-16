Sushi by Kuryu, in Roslyn Seafood Gourmet, closes after 2 years

When a new Roslyn Heights spot from former Nobu sushi chef Teruo Yoshioka opened in late 2022, it was quickly embraced by the community for its fresh, luxe Japanese food.

But its run was short; Kuryu closed on Dec. 21.

Choco Yoshioka, manager of Sushi by Kuryu, as well as the chef's spouse, explained that the "sudden closure" after two years was a "gut-wrenching decision" prompted by the dueling needs of the Roslyn Heights storefront and the catering side of Kuryu, which offered a private chef service that has been growing steadily.

After suffering a health-related collapse on a business trip in Los Angeles last summer, Teruo Yoshioka underwent surgery and wrestled with his "doctor’s warning" that the stress of the business was compromising his health. Closing Kuryu's Island location became inevitable.

Nestled within Roslyn Seafood Gourmet, Kuryu's served a selection of standard rolls like California to specials loaded with tuna, crab, salmon, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko. The sashimi, sushi boxes, as well as omakase specials, were crafted thoughtfully and meticulously by Yoshioka himself.

The space, the other side of a fluorescent-lit retail fish shop, didn’t exactly scream ambience. So many texted their orders for pickup, though in the evenings, the restaurant offered sit-down dinner service, often with optional sake pairings, and became a local hit.

Born and raised in Nagoya, Japan, chef Yoshioka worked for Nobu in downtown Manhattan for 16 years. In 2013, he launched Kuryu New York catering service, creating in-home private dining experiences for sushi fans around New York City. When he left Nobu in 2020, it was to launch Kuryu New York Kitchen Lab in Park Slope, Brooklyn, billing itself as a "takeaway delicatessen" for diners craving luxe Japanese food at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A friend of Yoshioka, Gerry Vera, owned Roslyn Seafood Gourmet, an established shop. Vera had recently expanded the store to add seating for customers who wanted to dine in on the shop’s prepared food. Yoshioka and Vera got to talking, bemoaning "the lack of fantastic sushi spots on the Island." A partnership was born.

"One thing we regret is that we couldn’t foster or groom our successor," said Yoshioka. With an eye now squarely focused on catering and events, the duo hopes to continue to serve the Island in this capacity.