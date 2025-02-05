Tap Room opens at Station Yards in Ronkonkoma

Things to DoFeedMe

A burger wrap and sweet potato fries at Tap Room at Station Yards in Ronkonkoma. Credit: Newsday/Melissa Azofeifa

Ronkonkoma's Station Yards has another new restaurant: the Tap Room opened its ninth gastropub Jan. 17 at the mixed use development. The eatery is nearly 6,000 square feet with seats for 220 indoors.

"I’m really looking forward to the spring/summer months so we can see the place come alive more," said general manager Raymond Cruz. Plans include up to 10 outdoor tables with TVs in a beer garden space shared with neighboring Great South Bay Brewery

Ronkonkoma's menu stays true to the brand with options such as "tapchos" ($17) homemade chips with grilled bbq chicken, cheese, jalapeños, pico de gallo and red cabbage. Burgers here also come in wrap form, offering patrons a choice of beef, grilled chicken or meatless protein with lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, bacon, ketchup, mayo and pickles all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

The Tap Room’s Station Yards location in Ronkonkoma has an elegant interior where the bar and dining rooms are lit with large chandeliers. Credit: Newsday/Melissa Azofeifa

The "Tap Room Ronkonkoma" draft list includes seasonal beers, IPA’s and ales, ciders and fruit beers, wheat beers and more.

"We like to tailor the draft list to the community," Cruz said. "We want to make everyone feel like they’re at home, like they’re our family. I like to create an environment of escapism for people, you come into through these doors, you leave your problems at the door you just come in here to relax, enjoy some fun with your friends and family."

Owner James Bonanno said the new location comes with the perks of having "great neighbors" also at Station Yards, from Great South Bay Brewery and the Italian restaurant Vespa to the all-day-brunch spot Toast and the Mexican chainlet, Lucharitos." Bonanno said. "They’re just some great neighbors and it’s just a beautiful development so we couldn’t be more excited."

Tap Room Ronkonkoma, 1 Hawkins Ave, Ronkonkoma, (631) 615-1800, taproomofny.com. Open 3 p.m. — 1 a.m., Monday, 12 p.m. — 1 a.m., Tuesday — Thursday, 12 p.m. — 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., Sunday.

Melissa Azofeifa is a restaurants reporter with Newsday's FeedMe team. Having grown up on Long Island, she loves talking about food and its impact on culture. A graduate of Stony Brook University, she joined Newsday in the fall of 2024.

