4 spots for authentic tapas on Long Island

Shrimp heads served in a spicy sauce with chorizo is a savory, authentic dish at Viaggio Tapas in Rockville Centre. Credit: Daniel Brennan

By PETER M. GIANOTTIpeter.gianotti@newsday.com

Graze around Long Island. Here are three establishments where you'll find fine tapas.

ESPAÑA TAPAS & WINE BAR

A colorful, straightforward spot devoted to the theme, España stands out with patatas bravas in sauce rémoulade, cod-stuffed piquillo peppers, seafood salad, shrimp with garlic sauce, chorizo sauteed with sherry, chicken-stuffed empanadillas and, for a bigger plate, paella. 

655 Middle Country Rd., St. James, 631-656-1564, espanatapasny.com

PLANCHA TAPAS AND WINE BAR

This offspring of the very satisfying Salumi in Massapequa can be a bit brusque, but the tapas often are very good. Recommended: grilled octopus with roasted red pepper salad, Serrano ham croquetas, smoked anchovies with mascarpone and capers, baby lamb chops, seared scallops. 

931 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-246-9459.

CAFÉ BUENOS AIRES

Argentine cuisine is the specialty at this three-star restaurant, where there's also a zesty tapas selection. Consider Galician-style octopus, finished with smoked paprika, piquillo peppers stuffed with oxtail, stuffed oysters, tripe-and-pork stew, and, yes, pulled pork sliders. 

23 Wall St., Huntington, 631-603-3600, cafebuenosaires.net

VIAGGIO TAPAS

This restaurant brings a taste of authentic tapas to the Long Island table. Recommended: Chorizo sausage crowned with snappy lemon aioli, zucchini flatbread, with caramelized onions, goat cheese and spiced honey, and smoked Basque oysters.

324 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre, viaggiotapas.com

