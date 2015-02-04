5 restaurants offering savory Thai curry puffs

Thai curry puffs are the Asian cousins of empanadas. The little turnovers, which may be fried or baked, are filled with a well-seasoned mixture that often contains potatoes and, sometimes, chicken, too.

They're an ideal way to start a meal. You'll find them at these restaurants.

PHAYATHAI RESTAURANT

These puffs have flaky, slightly sweet crusts enfolding a savory combination of curried chicken, potato and onion (three for $5.95).

735 Hawkins Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, 631-981-0303

RA-KANG THAI CUISINE

These flaky little chicken-stuffed pastries disappear all too quickly (four for $8.95).

895 W. Beech St., Long Beach, 516-442-1313

FRANKLY THAI

Here, the curry puffs are meatless, made with spiced potatoes. They virtually dissolve on the tongue (three for $5.95).

959 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, 516-616-4393

SRI THAI RESTAURANT

Small and neatly fried, these pastries come stuffed with a curried chicken, potato and onion mixture (four for $5.95).

14 New St., Huntington, 631-424-3422

KRUNG TEP THAI BISTRO

23 S. Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck, 516-498-9889

Keeping things traditional, these Saraburi curry puffs are filled with a savory blend of chicken and potatoes ($7).