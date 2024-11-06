Long Island restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2024

For many Long Islanders, Thanksgiving is a favorite celebration of the year. For those who want to take a break from cooking this year or simply prefer a meal out for the feast, here are a dozen standout Thanksgiving menus from restaurants serving on Nov. 28. Reservations are suggested.

NASSAU

Eric’s Italian Bistro

70 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola

Chef George Echeverria's three-course prix fixe for $58.95 starts with a choice of butternut squash bisque or salad. Main courses include turkey with herb stuffing, cranberry preserve, glazed sweet potatoes and gravy. Dessert is a trio sampler of pumpkin cheesecake, apple strudel and a mini cannoli. The restaurant's a la carte menu includes shrimp scampi ($33.95), chicken parmigiana ($28.95), sirloin steak au poivre ($47.95). Open 1 to 8 p.m. More Info: 516-280-5675, ericsbistro.com

Hendrick’s Tavern

1305 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

The historic restaurant's prix fixe dinner menu, $70 a person ($35 ages 10 and younger) starts with a choice of butternut squash bisque or autumn pear salad with arugula, endive, goat cheese, pecans and pomegranate vinaigrette. The traditional roast turkey comes with gravy, walnut, sausage and apple stuffing; cranberry orange relish, mashed sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and carrots. An apple crisp stands alone as the featured dessert. Open 1-9 p.m. More info: 516-621-1200, Hendrickstavern.com

Milleridge Inn

585 N. Broadway, Jericho

The historic restaurant recently reopened after a renovation and offers seating every half-hour between noon and 5 p.m. for two dine in options: a three-course prix fixe is $69.95 ($34.95 ages 2-12) or a buffet for $72.95 ($36.95 ages 2-12). Prix fixe patrons start with soup or salad before moving on to mains of roasted turkey with all the trimmings, salmon or prime rib followed by dessert. The sit-down children’s menu includes choices such as macaroni and cheese, chicken tenders and fries or roasted turkey with mashed potatoes and vegetables. Buffet diners can visit stations with cold antipasto, carved meats (roasted turkey, brisket, roast beef and pot roast) and house specialties including eggplant rollatini, baked salmon and chicken francese. For dessert, there are assorted pies. More info: 516-931-2201, milleridgeinn.com

Plori Restaurant

307 Old Country Rd., Carle Place

This Greek restaurant offers a $59 prix fixe menu including butternut squash soup or Horiatiki salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers and feta. There's also a Prassini salad with romaine, scallions dill and cucumber. Turkey is the main dish, served with green beans almandine and a sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallow. Dessert is apple pie. Plori also offers family takeout for six, nine or 12 people starting at $152. More Info: 516-279-4762, ploriny.com

Revel Restaurant & Bar

835 Franklin Ave., Garden City

While there is no prix fixe menu, a la carte service runs noon to 7 p.m. with special entrées such as turkey breast ($36), an 8-oz. filet mignon ($64), salmon ($41) and crabmeat- and shrimp-stuffed filet of sole ($46). The final entrée option is pumpkin- and marscapone-stuffed tortelloni ($34). Appetizers include butternut squash soup ($14), baked oysters ($23), autumn salad ($17), sweet potato gnocchi ($17) and wild mushroom truffle arancini ($17). For those who still have room for dessert, the New American cuisine spot offers pumpkin cheesecake ($15) topped with whipped cream as well as chocolate lava cake ($16). More info: 516-246-9111, revelrestaurant.com

Wild Honey Restaurant

1E. Main St., Oyster Bay

For $65, diners choose a starter from autumn salad, mussels, lamb meatballs, wild mushroom toast, roasted beets and Brussels sprouts or calamari. The main entrée is roasted turkey with sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, house-made cranberry sauce — non-turkey choices include filet mignon, duck and swordfish as well as a vegetarian plate. Desserts include pumpkin pie, butterscotch and pecan bread pudding, apple cinnamon cake and chocolate cake. Seatings from noon to 7 p.m. More info: 516-922-4690, wildhoneyrestaurant.com

SUFFOLK

Bayberry Islip

501 Main Street, Islip

Executive chef William Muzio's Thanksgiving buffet costs $54.95 a person ($24.95 ages 4-12). A carving station offers roasted turkey with fresh cranberry sauce and turkey gravy as well as roasted prime rib with au jus and horseradish cream. Seafood choices including salmon with dijon chardonnay cream and shrimp cocktail. Sides include salads, mashed potatoes, stuffing, candied yam, green beans For dessert, it's pumpkin and pecan pies, chocolate mousse cake and mixed berry cheesecake. Seatings at 1, 3 and 5:30 p.m. More info: 631-210-0011, bayberryislip.com

Good Ground Tavern

239 E. Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays

For $115 a person, a three-course meal includes a choice of winter chicory salad, parsnip soup or baked oysters with spinach Parmesan and Béarnaise sauce. For the main course, diners can go for turkey with brioche stuffing and gravy, wild king salmon with spinach and caper beurre blanc sauce or sirloin steak with wild mushrooms and red wine jus. Dessert options include pumpkin cheesecake and honey panna cotta. Live music runs 1-7 p.m. More info: 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com/restaurantprivatedining

Harbor Club at Prime

95 North New York Avenue, Huntington

The catering side of Prime operates from 1 to 5 p.m. with a buffet for $85 a person ($40 ages 2-11) that includes a raw bar (shrimp, crab claws, oysters), sushi station and carving station with sliced turkey, filet mignon, broiled salmon and slow-roasted porchetta. The dessert bar includes a gelato station, plus pies, cakes, cookies and fresh fruit. More info: 631-271-5600, harborclubatprime.com

H2O Seafood & Sushi

215 W. Main St, Smithtown

From noon to 8 p.m., the Smithtown restaurant's three-course steak and seafood dinner, $63, caters to those who prefer to go turkey-free for the holiday. Appetizers shrimp cocktail, Long Island baked clams, calamari with lemon pepper aioli and cherry peppers. Alternative entrées are roasted half-chicken, creamy Tuscan salmon, besides the traditional roasted turkey with Brussels sprouts, whipped sweet potato, sausage and sage brioche stuffing. Dessert choices include pumpkin pie with ginger streusel and whipped cream, a caramel fudge ice cream sundae or chocolate cake.

More info: 631-361-6464, smithtown.h2oseafoodsushi.com

Lulu Kitchen & Bar

126 Main St., Sag Harbor

Chef Philippe Corbet's $110 meal for two is served noon to 8 p.m. with roasted turkey and sides such as chestnut-sunchoke stuffing, sweet potato souffle, roasted lemon-Brussels sprouts and gravy. Lulu’s a la carte menu will also be available as well as take out packages for two or more priced from $150. More info: 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

Southold Social

56125 Main Rd., Southold

This spot in quaint Southold offers a three-course $75 prix fixe from 1 to 7 p.m. For the first course, chef Francois Payard is preparing butternut squash gnocchi with sage and brown butter, a baked baby pumpkin stuffed with squash, an autumn arugula salad and a celery root salad with seared tuna, black truffles and lemon thyme. The main course includes a traditional turkey dinner (breast and leg, stuffing, sweet potato puree, Brussels sprouts, baby carrots, mushrooms and gravy). Other entrées include short ribs, grilled salmon and orecchiette pasta with mushrooms and black truffle cream. Desserts range from a twice-baked apple crisp with homemade vanilla ice cream, to thyme and salted caramel sauce, buttermilk panna cotta, pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate mousse and homemade chocolate sorbet.

More info: 631-765-8888, southoldsocial.com