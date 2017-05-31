The Lobster Roll Northside in Riverhead revived as Sound Bistro

A Riverhead mainstay was resurrected under a new identity last week, with its namesake lobster dish still pretty much intact.

The Lobster Roll Northside, a decades-old business that closed in March, has been revived as Sound Bistro, a 100-seat, indoor-outdoor restaurant in the same Sound Avenue farmhouse.

Sound Bistro opened for the season May 24 with a lobster roll, puffers, fried fish baskets and raw local oysters, and clams are still on the menu. Longtime chef Peter Toole augments these with more modern dishes, such as a sherry-spiked lobster bisque, pan-seared scallops with mint pesto, and teriyaki-glazed shrimp skewers. Fired on his grill are a flank steak sandwich, a burger, a 16-ounce rib-eye steak, barbecued chicken, grilled eggplant and corn on the cob.

The team at Sound Bistro sources its seafood from Montauk boats, as well as from Braun Seafood Co., said manager Michael McCann.

“We’re looking to create a fun, cool, casual atmosphere,” said McCann, citing a canopied deck, full bar and live music on weekends. “It will be exactly the same as people remember it.”

Earlier this spring, Lobster Roll Northside owner Fred Terry Sr. said he was retiring after 51 years in the hospitality business, some of those as a college business instructor. Sound Bistro is now owned by Peter Allen.

The eatery is open Friday to Sunday for lunch and dinner until mid-June, and then all week for the rest of the summer, excluding Tuesdays. Prices range from $7 to $15 for appetizers and $11 to $14 for sandwiches to $13 to $33 for entrees and baskets.

Sound Bistro, 3225 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-381-0519.