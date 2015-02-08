4 top-rated Mexican restaurants on Long Island
As they are nationwide, Mexican restaurants are very popular on Long Island. No need to wait for Cinco de Mayo. Here are full-flavored winners.
The two dependable Besitos offer fine food and very good cocktails. The current menu is more streamlined. Recommended: guacamole, queso fundido with chorizo, chiles rellenos, pork carnitas baked in black bean-jalapeño salsa, fish tacos, ceviche, fish Vera Cruz.
402 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-549-0100; 1516 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-484-3001
There's plenty of spirited fare at Chichimecas, under the same management as Oaxaca and Quetzalcoatl in Huntington. Recommended: pork and hominy soup; casserole of chorizo and cheese; pepian de puerco, or pork with pumpkin seed sauce; tamales; burritos, enchiladas and tacos.
169 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-586-8646
Very casual, summery, and looking a little like a stand, La Fondita has winter appeal, too. Recommended: grilled steak, fried fish, pork carnitas, and chorizo tacos; chicken or fried cod burrito; quesadillas and tostadas; nachos supremo; chicken, skirt steak, chorizo sandwiches.
74 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett; 631-267-8800 920 Old Country Rd., Garden City
A sharp and casual spot in Westbury, Tocolo Cantina is colorful and bright in both it's fare and decor. Recommended: Berkshire pork tacos, elote callejero, chicken "platos grandes".
920 Old Country Rd., Garden City; 516-222-0060