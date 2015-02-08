4 top-rated Mexican restaurants on Long Island

As they are nationwide, Mexican restaurants are very popular on Long Island. No need to wait for Cinco de Mayo. Here are full-flavored winners.

BESITO

The two dependable Besitos offer fine food and very good cocktails. The current menu is more streamlined. Recommended: guacamole, queso fundido with chorizo, chiles rellenos, pork carnitas baked in black bean-jalapeño salsa, fish tacos, ceviche, fish Vera Cruz.

402 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-549-0100; 1516 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-484-3001

CHICHIMECAS

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There's plenty of spirited fare at Chichimecas, under the same management as Oaxaca and Quetzalcoatl in Huntington. Recommended: pork and hominy soup; casserole of chorizo and cheese; pepian de puerco, or pork with pumpkin seed sauce; tamales; burritos, enchiladas and tacos.

169 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-586-8646

LA FONDITA

Very casual, summery, and looking a little like a stand, La Fondita has winter appeal, too. Recommended: grilled steak, fried fish, pork carnitas, and chorizo tacos; chicken or fried cod burrito; quesadillas and tostadas; nachos supremo; chicken, skirt steak, chorizo sandwiches.

74 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett; 631-267-8800 920 Old Country Rd., Garden City

TOCOLO CANTINA

A sharp and casual spot in Westbury, Tocolo Cantina is colorful and bright in both it's fare and decor. Recommended: Berkshire pork tacos, elote callejero, chicken "platos grandes".

920 Old Country Rd., Garden City; 516-222-0060