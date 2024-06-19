Twisted Greek opens in East Northport

Greek food seems to be the cuisine du jour. And it’s not just Santorini-inspired, upscale, choose-your-own-whole-fish places or Mykonos-inspired, turns-into-a-club after 8 p.m. lounges. Greek fast casual has entered East Northport in the form of Twisted Greek.

Spiro Siakavaras has worked in the food industry since he left high school, slinging breakfast from a coffee cart in Manhattan for 29 years. Originally from Jackson Heights, Queens, now living in Massapequa Park, Siakavaras and his childhood friends — Steve Thomaidis and Jerry Maravelakis — took a leap of faith when the landlord of the former D.J.’s Clam Shack space bought lunch from Maravelakis’ Greek food truck. The duo got talking and later, Maravelakis and his partners took over the old seafood joint. “For 29 years, I’ve had no life running the cart,” Siakavaras said. “I needed to change things up.”

Start with fried “bites” including zucchini croquettes ($14.56), pillowy, creamy nuggets dipped in tzatziki — or halloumi fingers ($8.32), a chewier counterpart to mozzarella sticks. There's a combo of Greek dips ($31.20) including tzatziki, hummus, tyrokafteri or spicy whipped red pepper feta, plus eggplant dip (melitzanosalata) served with pita triangles.

For main courses, chicken, shrimp and pork souvlaki “stix” of meat are sold in boxes of 6, 12, or 18 (from $27.04), while traditional gyro and souvlaki pitas and plates, which include a Greek salad, include a choice or fries of rice, and pita (starting at $12.48 for pitas, $19.76 for plates). The “Twisted Mixed Grill” ($54.07) features all the meats available. There are also vegetarian-friendly falafel, salads, lentil and avgolemono soups ($7.28).

The chicken souvlaki plate the new Twisted Greek in East Northport on June 8. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

After a total renovation of the space, not a clam shell remains. Deep blue velvet-backed chairs front a long, white-tiled bar and dining room for table service. This is the first brick-and-mortar establishment for this trio and it's as much of a takeout spot as it is a sit-down restaurant. Traditional Greek music plays, while Siakavaras chats up the dining room with his warm, proud and welcoming vibe.

“The trick to Greek cuisine is simplicity,” Siakavaras said. “What we’re doing is simple, easy, fresh food.” Dips — from the thick, zippy tzatziki to the lemony hummus — are made in- house and you can taste the difference. Potatoes are freshly cut into thick fries and meats are seasoned and prepared on site. “Nothing is frozen. The only thing we don’t make here is the pita,” Siakavaras said. Beer is currently on tap, with a full liquor license pending.

Twisted Greek, 1972 Jericho Tpke., East Northport, 631-490-9440, twistedgrk.com; open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.