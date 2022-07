There are as many ways to define a romantic restaurant as there are those looking for one.

Marcello and Sophia? Cary and Grace? Beyoncé and Jay Z? Or maybe Sid and Nancy? You think it's easy?

That said, here are a range of romantic restaurants on Long Island.

And to really impress your amour, the best advice is to reserve early. Selections by Peter M. Gianotti, Joan Reminick and Erica Marcus.