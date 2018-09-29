Things to DoFeedMe

Viaggio Italian Chop House opens in Rockville Centre

Baked clams are among the appetizers at Viaggio Italian Chop House in Rockville Centre. Credit: Viaggio Italian Chop House

By Peter M. Gianottipeter.gianotti@newsday.com

Viaggio Italian Chop House has opened in Rockville Centre, succeeding Viaggio Tapas. The new restaurant specializes in Italian-American favorites, steaks, and chops.

Diners will find appetizers such as baked clams, rice balls, fried calamari and an eggplant tower that adds zucchini, tomato and pesto; and thick-cut, molasses-glazed steakhouse bacon. Appetizers are in the $11-$24 range.

Pastas include linguine with shellfish and calamari, lobster ravioli, “Sunday sauce” pasta with meatball, sausage and braciola, and penne with pink vodka sauce and crumbled sausage. Pastas are $18-$28.

Main courses take in veal chop Valdostana, braised short ribs, double-cut pork chop, porterhouse steak for two, strip steak, filet mignon and pan-roasted salmon. They’re $21-$45; the porterhouse, $89. There’s also a chicken Parmigiana pizza, for $32.

Managing partner Anthony Brew said the restaurant is open Tuesday to Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. It’s closed on Monday. The owners also operate Barosa in Mineola and Rego Park, Queens; and Trotters Bar & Grill in Franklin Square.        

 Viaggio Italian Chop House, 324 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre, 516-208-7789

