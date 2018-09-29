Viaggio Italian Chop House opens in Rockville Centre

Viaggio Italian Chop House has opened in Rockville Centre, succeeding Viaggio Tapas. The new restaurant specializes in Italian-American favorites, steaks, and chops.

Diners will find appetizers such as baked clams, rice balls, fried calamari and an eggplant tower that adds zucchini, tomato and pesto; and thick-cut, molasses-glazed steakhouse bacon. Appetizers are in the $11-$24 range.

Pastas include linguine with shellfish and calamari, lobster ravioli, “Sunday sauce” pasta with meatball, sausage and braciola, and penne with pink vodka sauce and crumbled sausage. Pastas are $18-$28.

Main courses take in veal chop Valdostana, braised short ribs, double-cut pork chop, porterhouse steak for two, strip steak, filet mignon and pan-roasted salmon. They’re $21-$45; the porterhouse, $89. There’s also a chicken Parmigiana pizza, for $32.

Managing partner Anthony Brew said the restaurant is open Tuesday to Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. It’s closed on Monday. The owners also operate Barosa in Mineola and Rego Park, Queens; and Trotters Bar & Grill in Franklin Square.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Viaggio Italian Chop House, 324 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre, 516-208-7789