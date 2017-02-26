Viaggio Tapas in Rockville Centre expands into wine and cheese bar

When your meat and cheese importer comes around saying he has a new cache of specialty products from Spain, of course you need to open a wine and cheese bar. That’s what happened last week at Viaggio, Rockville Centre’s tapas restaurant with an Italian name.

General manager Perry Georgiou said Viaggio had recently taken over the space next door, intending to add a party room to the premises. But the new adjoining space, which has been decked out in floor-to-ceiling copper tiles, is now called Viaggio Wine & Cheese.

The menu adds an emphatically Spanish coda to the restaurant’s existing pan-Mediterranean offerings. Here you’ll find not only jamón serrano, the Spanish equivalent of prosciutto, but also the much-vaunted Jamón Ibérico, made exclusively with an ancient breed native to the Iberian peninsula, the pata-negra (black-footed) pig.

Other meats include morcilla (blood sausage), lomo (cured pork loin) and fuet, a dry-cured Catalan salami that’s little seen on these shores. On the cheese front, the nine quesos include Cabrales, Garrotxa and Monte Enebro. Everything is sliced to order. The fare is rounded out with classic pressed sandwiches known as bocadillos, and seven varieties of crostini.

322A Sunrise Highway, Rockville Centre; 516-208-7789, viaggiotapas.com