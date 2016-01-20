Vietnamese restaurant Rolling Spring Roll temporarily closes in Farmingdale

Rolling Spring Roll in Farmingdale is temporarily shuttered while owner Joe Bui is readying his second location. According to the Facebook page, Rolling Spring Roll Syosset (at 228 W. Jericho Tpke.) is scheduled to open on Jan. 26.

As for Farmingdale, he writes, it will re-open later in January. “We have to finish some minor renovations. Our apologies for the inconvenience and withdrawal symptoms.”

Rolling Spring Roll (189 Main St. Farmingdale, (516-586-6097), opened in 2013 after an earlier incarnation as a food truck (hence “rolling”). The original menu, including spring rolls and banh mi sandwiches, expanded to encompass pho (rice noodle soup) and bun (rice noodles topped with meat or vegetables).

We will keep you posted.