Vitae to close in Huntington, with half-price food and wine

Vitae's life is ending.

The Huntington restaurant will close May 31. On its last Sunday, prices will be slashed in half for food, wine, and liquor.

Vitae has been in business for four and one-half years, and earned a two-star rating in Newsday in 2011. It has been known for wine dinners, continental cuisine, steaks and seafood. Vitae is at the address previously occupied by Abel Conklin's.

The restaurant has been sold and a new one is expected to open at the 54 New St. address. "The new owner will be changing the name, concept and staff," general manager John Estevez said in an email.

Details about the new ownership and the expected restaurant were not immediately available.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Vitae, 54 New St., Huntington; 631-385-1919.