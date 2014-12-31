AARP hosts exercise workshop in Southampton

Chances are -- once again -- you've made a New Year's resolution to exercise more. But it's hard to find an exercise program where the gain outweighs the pain.

A discussion presented by the Hamptons AARP Community Group will give you information on various exercises that can help you add muscle, increase balance and lose weight. The workshop, at Hamptons Dance Authority, 425 County Rd. 39A in Southampton, will touch on an array of exercise programs, including Pilates, Zumba, yoga, aerobics and dancing. And you can get the new year off on the right foot, because after the discussion there will be a dance.

The discussion is on Jan. 10 from 3 to 4 p.m., and it's free. If you stay for the dance, from 4 to 6 p.m., there's a $10 charge per person charge. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information or to reserve your spot, call 631-259-1385 or email info@hamptonsAARP.org