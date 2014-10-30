Bring In Your Parents Day returns Nov. 6

You may be proud of your work and share your daily triumphs and tribulations with your spouse and children. But do your parents know what you do every day?

LinkedIn, the social network aimed at businesses, is sponsoring Bring In Your Parents Day (nwsdy.li/bringin). The goal is to have businesses open their doors to employees' parents and family members. While the parents will enjoy the day, there's an upside for the businesses. As LinkedIn notes, parents can become an important part of an employee's network and offer tips based on their lifetime of experience.

Bring In Your Parents Day is scheduled officially for Thursday, but there's no reason your boss can't schedule it anytime.

For businesses and employees who want to participate, LinkedIn has a tool kit (nwsdy.li/linkedinparents) that includes ideas and downloadable invitations you can send via email or regular mail.