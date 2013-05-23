Caregiver advocacy workshop in Seaford

As more family members take on caregiving responsibilities, the job often expands beyond the already difficult task of maintaining the day-to-day health of loved ones. Family caregivers typically take the lead role in navigating the health care system with its myriad doctors, support staff and bureaucracies.

For those who want to learn how to become better advocates, Seaford Public Library is holding a family-centered patient advocacy workshop on Thursday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. At the workshop, you will learn how to bridge the communication gap between patients and the health care system. You also will be taught how to keep your loved one safe at home.

The workshop is free. For more information or to register, call 516-221-1334.