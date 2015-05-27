Caregiver conference at Hofstra University

A free conference at Hofstra University for family caregivers -- and those who expect to take on that task -- can give you the tools to more effectively perform the immense duties involved.

The conference will focus on helping families communicate effectively, whether it's between the caregiver and the person being cared for or among other family members. Topics include addressing resistance to caregiving from elderly parents, managing division of duties among family members and advice on how to handle "swooping," when family members who are not primarily involved in caregiving try to direct care from a distance. There will also be discussions on common legal issues, such as preparing advance directives.

The conference is June 9 from 6-9 p.m. at the Hofstra University Club. Registration is required. Call 631-390-5000.