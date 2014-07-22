Caregiving from afar: A booklet can help

With families scattered in various parts of the country -- or even in parts of Long Island that could entail a long drive -- many adult children find themselves doing some caregiving chores for their parents or other relatives from a distance. Even those who live close to their loved ones may need to do long-distance caregiving because of a summer vacation or a hectic schedule.

The National Institute on Aging is offering a 48-page booklet that can help. "So Far Away: Twenty Questions and Answers About Long-Distance Caregiving" offers strategies that can make your task a little easier.

Download the booklet at nwsdy.li/caregiving. Or order a free copy at nwsdy.li/caregiving-order or call 800-222-2225.