Check all your statements

Even if you're not done with your income taxes, you're probably at least finished collecting all relevant financial documents from 2011. For many investors, the monthly account statements and stock-trade confirmations from their brokers go unread and perhaps even unopened during the year. This might be a good time to look them over.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, better known as FINRA, advises investors to check all statements from their brokers for errors or even firm misconduct, which could include "unauthorized trading or overcharging customers for handling transactions." FINRA says if there is any fee or transaction you do not understand, call the firm and have your broker explain it. If you believe there are inaccuracies on your statements and your brokerage firm is not responsive, you can file a complaint at

bit.ly/FINRA-complaint.

FINRA also offers a new guide to understanding brokerage statements at bit.ly/FINRA-guide.