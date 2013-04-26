Coffee, green tea can lower stroke risk

Starting your day with a cup of coffee or green tea may reduce your risk of stroke.

Japanese researchers followed more than 583,000 adults ages 45-74 for 13 years, tracking their coffee and green tea drinking habits. Those who drank at least one cup of coffee a day had a 20 percent lower risk of stroke than those who rarely drank coffee. Those who drank two to three cups of green tea a day reduced their stroke risk by 13 percent while those who drank four or more cups had a 20 percent lower stroke risk.

While adults who drank both green tea and coffee daily similarly lowered their risk of suffering all types of strokes, the combination seemed especially protective against an intracerebral hemorrhage, a type of stroke caused when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. The research was published last month in Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association.