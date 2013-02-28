Free employment workshops in Nassau

The prospects for job seekers 55 and older have perked up slightly over the past few months, according to the U.S. Labor Department. For those who have given up hope of ever landing a new job, this might be a good time to redouble your efforts.

One way to start is to polish your resumé and hone your interviewing skills. Nassau County Office for the Aging is beginning its spring series of free employment workshops on Wednesday for job seekers 55 and older at Uniondale Library, 10 a.m.- noon. This is the first of six workshops at several local libraries that will run until March 29.

For a list of all workshops,

go to bit.ly/nassaujobs55.

To register for a workshop, call 516-227-8945 or send an email to

seniors@hhsnassaucountyny.us.