Free Medicare workshop in Syosset

Even people who have been enrolled in Medicare for years are confused about the benefits they are entitled to and what the various parts of the program cover. For those new to the program or those about to sign up, the choices can be confusing and overwhelming.

Help is available. Medicare experts will discuss the basics of the program to help you make more informed choices. The discussion will cover traditional Medicare as well as Medicare Advantage plans.

The free workshop is Friday from 11 a.m.-noon at Syosset Library. Go to syossetlibrary.org or call 516-921-7161.