Free web seminars for caregivers

Family caregivers quickly find that many of their daily tasks are learned through trial and error. A free, live, online seminar may not make the trials easier, but it could help cut down on the errors.

"Ensuring the Right Care at Home," presented by private home health-care agency Partners in Care, will offer advice on how to assess your loved one's needs to develop a customized care plan.

The seminar, which is also aimed at professional caregivers, is Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. To register, go to caregiverseminars.org. You will receive an email with instructions about how to access the seminar.

Partners in Care, an affiliate of Visiting Nurse Service of New York, also will present the online seminar "Financial Realities of Home Care" on Nov. 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. Details of that event will be posted on caregiverseminars.org after Thursday's seminar.