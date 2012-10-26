Fruit and vegetables help with happiness

Perhaps money can buy happiness -- as long as you spend it on fruits and vegetables.

Researchers from Dartmouth University and the University of Warwick in Britain found that a person's well-being -- defined as happiness and mental health -- was highest among those who said they ate seven servings of fruits and vegetables a day. A serving was defined as about 11/2 ounces.

Seven seems to be the lucky number. Fewer than seven servings brought less happy results, and more than seven didn't increase the happiness quotient. Researchers said they couldn't definitively establish that eating fruits and vegetables was the cause of the better well-being, noting that more research is necessary.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends eating two to four servings of fruit and three to five servings of vegetables every day to boost physical health. The boost in mental health may be an important fringe benefit.

For dietary guidelines, go to 1.usa.gov/JAfYL5.