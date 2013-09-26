FTC warns about health care scams

New scams targeting Medicare recipients are being reported in connection with the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

The Federal Trade Commission says scammers claiming to be from the government are calling seniors and telling them they need "new medical cards" because of the new health care law. The scammer asks the senior for personal information, including a Social Security number. If you get a call like this, report it to the FTC at 877-438-4338.

Additionally, because of identity theft concerns, the FTC advises you not to carry your original Medicare card with you because your Medicare number is the same as your Social Security number. Make a photocopy of the card and use a permanent marker to black out the digits on the copy. Carry the copy with you instead of the original to show you have coverage, in case of a medical emergency. You will still need take the original with you when you go to a health care practitioner for regular visits.