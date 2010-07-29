Get all shook up at Elvis tribute shows

Elvis has left the building, but Elvis tribute artists remain onstage. Several events will commemorate the 33rd anniversary of Elvis Presley's death with tribute artists (the title they prefer, not impersonators) re-creating the King's career from black-clad Memphis rocker to sequin-bejeweled Las Vegas showman.

The Dix Hills Performing Arts Center presents an afternoon of Elvis tomorrow at 2 p.m. Also on the bill is a re-creation of the music of Tom Jones. Tickets are $25. Call 631-656-2148 or go to dhpac.org.

And NYCB Theatre at Westbury (formerly The Theatre at Westbury) is holding its Elvis Tribute Spectacular Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$50. Call 516-334-0800 or go to livenation.com.

Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, at the age of 42.