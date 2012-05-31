Glucose meter that connects with iPhones

There is nothing cool about having diabetes. But for those at the vanguard of high-tech gadgetry using Apple products, there's now at least a bit of a cool factor in checking blood sugar levels.

The iBGStar from pharmaceutical giant Sanofi is the only FDA-

approved blood glucose meter that plugs directly into Apple's iPhone and iPod Touch. Along with a free app available at the iTunes Store, users can get detailed reports on their blood glucose levels and save the results to their Apple device. The app's "share" function allows the user to send the results to family and other health care professionals.

The iBGStar also can be used as a stand-alone blood glucose meter.

The iBGStar is available exclusively at Walgreen's for about $75. For more information, go to ibgstar.us or bit.ly/glucose_meter.