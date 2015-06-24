Google launches online tool for choosing the right Android phone

If you're thinking of getting your first smartphone, the two most popular operating systems are provided by Apple (iPhone) and Google (Android). If you go with an iPhone, the choices are few because only Apple makes iPhones. But the Android universe is loaded with hundreds of different models from several manufacturers.

Google has a new online help page that attempts to make choosing the right Android phone easier, even for those who already have a phone but are looking for a new one. Answer a few questions about what you expect to use your phone for most of the time (for example, talking, taking pictures, web browsing), and you will get a list of recommended phones and their features from several manufacturers. You can sort the list by price, phone size and carrier. Access "find the Android phone for you" at nwsdy.li/android.