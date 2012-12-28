Health won't pan out with fried meat

Several studies have concluded that eating too much red meat can lead to various health complications. New research indicates the way the meat is cooked can increase the potential for problems.

Researchers at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine found that eating more than 21/2 servings a week of pan-fried red meat, especially hamburgers, may raise the risk of advanced prostate cancer by as much as 40 percent. Eating pan-fried poultry or fish also raised the risk of prostate cancer, but not as much as red meat. Researchers speculated that cooking red meat, poultry or fish in a pan at high temperature releases DNA-damaging carcinogens.

The study also found that men whose diets were high in baked poultry had a lower risk of prostate cancer.