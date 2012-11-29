Holy mackerel! Eat fish and be healthy

It's been shown that eating fish high in omega-3 fatty acids can reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. But expecting the same beneficial results from supplements may be a fish tale.

A new study published in the British Medical Journal that analyzed the results of 38 earlier studies concluded that those who ate two to four servings a week of fish high in omega-3s lowered their risk of stroke by 6 percent compared to those who ate one or fewer servings. Those who ate five or more servings reduced their stroke risk by 12 percent.

But researchers found that those who got their omega-3s from fish-oil supplements did not significantly lower their risk of stroke.

Among the fish with the highest amount of omega-3 fatty acids are herring, salmon, mackerel and canned and fresh tuna.