'L.A. Law' stars will sign book at Hofstra

Michael Tucker and Jill Eikenberry may be best known for their starring roles on "L.A. Law," but the married couple found themselves in a real-life situation shared by millions. Eikenberry's mother, Lora, could no longer care for herself, so Tucker and Eikenberry decided they would become the main caregivers.

Tucker details the burdens and rewards of caregiving in his new book, "Family Meals: Coming Together to Care for an Aging Parent." Tucker and Eikenberry will be signing copies of the book and also give tips and advice at a free event at Hofstra University Wednesday, 11:15 a.m.-12:40 p.m.

Reservations are required. For location details, call 516-463-6535 or e-mail Elizabeth.Connolly@ hofstra.edu.