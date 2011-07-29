Like it or not, readers opine on Facebook

Love it or hate it. There are hardly any in-between feelings about Facebook for many Act 2 readers, who were compelled to share their thoughts about the Internet's popular social network website.

Prose, no cons

I'm a "can't live without it" Facebook fan. OK, maybe that's a bit of an exaggeration. It's just one more thing to check, along with my office phone, home phone, cellphone, two email addresses . . . but the rewards FAR outweigh the energy it takes to log on.

First, the connections I have made with my very large family who live across the globe would not have been this easy. Photos of the newborns, or video of my little cousin learning to ride his bike for the first time, for all of us to share -- just wonderful.

Or the sudden "friending" from people I haven't seen since elementary school. Or the posting of everyone's birthday so that you wake up to wishes from people far and wide.

But my absolute favorite thing about Facebook is that we can see the written word. Some of my "friends" have beautiful prose and, absent Facebook's forced writing, the beauty of their words would be unknown to the vast majority of us. -- Kim Lurie, Merrick

Hello, America, how are you?

I love FB. Having a large family living all over the country, it allows you to say hello, let them know what's going on in your life and see what's happening with them. Yes, there is some "look at me" aspect, but all in all it's just fun. Also, people post pictures, music, political views and charities that they are involved in. I probably spend too much time on it, but I enjoy it. -- Tom Daniels, Lindenhurst

All aboard!

Facebook? I love it! Where else can I express myself about the seasons, the weather, my humble achievements or simply wax poetic from time to time?

I have found friends from long ago, received compliments and birthday wishes, and shared my pleasure at the latest book I'm reading.

I encourage all retirees to get onboard the Facebook train. You will create a forum for some of your opinions, and learn what NOT to say. -- Sara Jane Berman, East Williston

Low-tech -- and proud of it

In my opinion, Facebook is more detrimental than good, especially to our youth. Personally, I don't have a Facebook account, am really not interested, nor do I have the time.

I'm not a big computer person -- other than at work and to go online for necessity now and then. My lifestyle entails nontechnology activity. Our teenage son told me the other day there was a fight in school three days in a row, all having to do with Facebook.

What kind of society are we transforming into if we rely so heavily on computer socialization? Don't people realize what kind of long-term effect this might have on us? It is my philosophy that there might be a damaging development in the ability to nurture relationships in the future. Computers don't have emotion, and they can't talk back! When something negative is rumored about someone via computer networking, it is so rapidly spread, with no means of defense or stopping it in its tracks . . . it's like cancer of one's soul. I'm sure there is a lot of positive about it, but I can't see this kind of communication being healthy in the exploitation that it has become. Let's keep things in perspective; life is precious, computers are machines to be used, not abused! -- Donna Ricci, West Islip

Who are these people?

Whatever value Facebook may have, it has become a contest to see how many "friends" one can gather. People you have never met and never will meet have now become "friends." Comments are made that are so infantile and inane. Who really cares that you just cooked a meal or slept late? -- Larry Ring, Coram

Sorry, I don't want to talk with you

The email subject read, "Claudia wants to talk with you on Facebook." Claudia is my son Thomas' wife, and they live in Arizona. My wife, Marion, and I live on Long Island, and don't get to see the Arizona Crew because we don't travel. So, I decided to respond, not knowing what Facebook was all about.

I open the email, and the first thing I notice is I have to open an account to access the message! Although Marion and I are retired, we're far from sedentary: We are very involved with our church; we are both gardeners, and I'm involved with woodworking. Needless to say, I try to keep at a minimum the number of emails we receive daily. The last thing I need is another involved form of communication.

Nonetheless, I signed on and became involved. However, several months later, I received an email from Facebook, the subject of which read, "Someone wants to talk with you on Facebook." Someone? Well, who knows: It may be some long lost friend. So I open the email. As I scrolled down, I found the beginning of a very long list of names . . . it was the entire address-book list from my email account! I closed the email and immediately canceled my Facebook account.

I received a follow-up email from Facebook, wanting to know why I canceled the account, which I explained in detail. Facebook is definitely not for me, and I advise others to be very wary of this and other similar "benefits" of the online communication field.

A month ago, I received yet another email from Claudia, via Skype. I have yet to open it. -- Christopher Smith, Manorville

She loves it, she loves it not

Ironically, when it comes to Facebook, I have ended up seeing it from not two but three perspectives -- something I didn't think I'd ever admit or imagine.

First, it came into our home as an unexpected, necessary tool -- to allow us as a family to know what events were being staged by our teenagers' youth groups and school peers. It wasn't what we wanted, but it became part of our environment, like relying on Internet access, email, indoor plumbing and fire before it. It predicated our purchase and use of smartphones -- because calls and texts were no longer being considered the fastest means of communications and notifications for our college-age daughter. I didn't like being forced (who does?), but this time FB won.

Then, it took a premier position in the discussions of my marketing communications courses -- examining how likes / favorites and the encroachment of advertising into this environment are in their digital marketing infancy. Thanks to Facebook, product fans can describe their favorite stories and memories of a brand, turning us all into marketers as well as a target market.

And finally, I can now appreciate why some have described Facebook as the electronic small- town environment. Take what was known 50 or 100 years ago as the little town's news and gossip and give it a virtual global / digital twist. For example, I didn't plan to learn of a friend's passing online in such a private / public way, but when the Facebook friends were sending RIP notices to express condolences, it really gave me a moment to pause and acknowledge the power of this medium. I guess I can be counted as one of those who don't really care to know if you are getting a "mani / pedi" today but can appreciate the "newsworthy" moment -- those 15 minutes (now 15 postings) of fame regular people enjoy. -- Lauren Isaacson-Lev, East Meadow