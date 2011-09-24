May I see your license, doctor?

Health problems that accompany aging can spur older people to seek nonmedical treatments to alleviate their pain. But before you try alternative remedies, make sure the provider is licensed.

Doctors are licensed in New York State and other health-care workers, such as massage therapists, acupuncturists and physical therapists, must also be licensed. To see if a practitioner has the proper accreditation, do a verification search at website for the New York State Board for Medicine, 1.usa.gov/licensesNYS.

Separately, you can also check on disciplinary and other actions against physicians by going to website for the New York State Board for Professional Medical Conduct, bit.ly/physician

discipline.