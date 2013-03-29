Money management help for seniors

If your savings are dwindling and your debt is growing, you may want to attend a free senior money management seminar at Huntington Public Library.

Among the topics to be covered are budgeting and controlling credit costs, especially for retirees and those soon to be retired. The workshop also will delve into financial issues unique to retirees and address other retirement concerns. There will be time for questions after the presentation.

The seminar is Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Huntington Public Library, 338 Main St. For information or to register, call 631-427-5165 or go to thehuntingtonlibrary.org.