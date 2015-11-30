My Turn: Give others more respect, and you gain it back

I’ve listened to Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and his mantra of “no one is above the law” (except perhaps our politicians). It reminds me of an incident that happened early one Sunday morning as my wife and I were driving home from our grandson’s hockey game.

I stopped for a red light on Nesconset Highway near the Smith Haven Mall. A new, white Mercedes SUV stopped at the same light but in the right turn lane. When the light turned green the SUV, instead of turning, sped straight ahead and crossed several lanes (no turn signals). Our initial thought was that the driver was either lost or had a last-minute change of plans.

Our thoughts, however, quickly changed as the SUV rushed through a red light, turning in front of the two left turning lanes, through three oncoming traffic lanes and into a small strip mall. We both agreed that no law-abiding person could drive this way, and we felt that this must be a stolen car. Hoping to get a license plate number and then call Suffolk Police, I made a U-turn at the next light and headed back into the parking lot looking for the car. I saw the SUV parked in front of a party store, and I left my car to write down the plate number. As I approached the vehicle a middle-aged man came out of the store with a bunch of party balloons and started to get into the SUV.

I said something like, “You could have killed someone driving like that.” His response: “I am a professional race car driver and I’m late for my daughter’s party.” As I just stared at him with a startled look and no real response to his logic, he had a parting comment: “Mind your business anyway.”

I thought this was my business since I am entitled to use these same roads, hopefully in a safe manner. I finally asked myself, was this an extreme case of the “me-ism” that exists with so many people? Do whatever is good for you, regardless of how it affects others. Believe that your needs are much more important than anyone else.

After thinking about this behavior for several days I decided that perhaps these people are correct, and maybe I should join this program. So I will halfheartedly apologize now for my new actions as I go through life’s daily rituals.

So please understand when you see me parked in the handicapped parking or in the fire zone as I run in to grab a pizza, I’ll only be a minute (or nine or 10) and it’s too long to walk through the parking lot. And when I go on the less-than-12-items line in the grocery store with my full cart it is only because my wife is waiting in the car in the fire lane. And as I cut in front of you on the highway with no turn signal, hey I only have two hands, one for the wheel and one for my phone.

Oh, and about the use of the right turn lane as I speed ahead of you and go straight, I need to get to work, my job is important, I’m important. And to those bus monitors at the schools please don’t continue to wave me down as I drive through the ‘Buses Only” lane. I’ve got an important appointment in 10 minutes. And for my eco-friendly neighbors, do you really expect me to spend time sorting through glass, paper and plastic? I’m busy!

But as I think about this, can I really act this way? Is this how I was raised? Is this how I want my kids and grandchildren to view me? Perhaps I can send a suggestion to the state Education Department and have them add a fourth “R” to the Reading, ’Riting and ’Rithmetic curriculum, RESPECT. Respect for others. By respecting others maybe these people will learn to respect themselves.