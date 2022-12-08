My Turn: A playlist to match the frenzy of holiday preparations

What are you listening to?

It’s a question I’m asked more and more this time of year. Be it shopping, decorating or running to the store for another set of icicle lights (because you know as soon as you secure that last strand to the roof an entire section won’t work — and I’m done playing the “find and replace the bad bulb game”) my earbuds are set firmly in place. The holiday season can be a tough gauntlet to navigate, which is why I’ve created my own soundtrack to get me through. Matching the right song to the right situation keeps me focused and in the proper holiday spirit. If you think that’s a good idea, let me offer a few suggestions:

"All I Want for Christmas Is You," by Mariah Carey

You’ve heard this on the radio since long before Thanksgiving. It’s a reminder that your radio station has switched to 24/7 holiday music and your cue that Christmas was a scant month away.

"It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," by Andy Williams

It was Friday morning — Black Friday — and with a large cup of coffee, Amazon Prime on the laptop and three large catalogs (usually Lakeside, LL Bean and Sharper Image), I was ready to take out a second mortgage and get most of my gift shopping done.

"I Want A Hippopotamus for Christmas," by Gayla Peevey

You need a touch of whimsy when setting up an inflatable cow and penguin on the front lawn. I may have to add a few more to the menagerie, compensate for my neighbor’s inflatable T-Rex.

"Carol of the Bells," by Trans-Siberian Orchestra

This is all heavy guitar riffs and muscle, perfect for powering your way through crowded aisles in Target. If Vikings had a national anthem, I bet it sounded like this.

"I’ll Be Home for Christmas," by Bing Crosby

Everyone knows no matter what time you go, the checkout line is long, which is why you need to dial up a heavy dose of calm and relaxed. Ol’ Bing and his velvety baritone does the trick. I recommend looping this about five times, unless you get on line beyond where it turns down the aisle — then make it 10.

"Christmas Wrapping," by The Waitresses

Forgot the stocking stuffers! Hit the convenience store, grab a basket and crank the volume. Fifteen minutes and you’re done, guaranteed.

"Wonderful Christmastime," by Paul McCartney & Wings

Christmas morning. The presents unwrapped, kids already playing with their new toys and my wife shaking her head in wonder that I actually got the size/color/brand of what she asked for right this year. Time to hunker down, fill your glass and bask in the glow of Yuletide conquest.

Bob Klement,

Shirley