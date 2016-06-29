My Turn: Well prepared to be a secretary — or so I thought

The year was 1955. I had just graduated from Far Rockaway High School and would be attending Brooklyn College in the fall.

I was hired as a secretary for an insurance company on Jamaica Avenue in Queens. It was a two-month summer-replacement position.

I thought my secretarial skills were adequate: shorthand, 120 words per minute, and typing on a Royal typewriter, 70 words per minute with 95 percent accuracy.

I knew the difference between pica type and elite type, and never to begin a business letter with the words, “Let me make this perfectly clear.”

My high school business teacher, Florence Bressler, gave me some good advice:

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.