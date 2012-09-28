Nassau holds employment workshops

Older workers struggling to find a new job in this sluggish economy can get some help, advice and support at employment workshops focused exclusively on people 55 and older.

The workshops, sponsored by the Nassau County Office for the Aging, will help you update your resumé, polish your interview techniques and give you ideas about how to search for a job using the Internet. Each of these workshops runs two hours:

Wednesday Massapequa Public Library, 2 p.m.

Oct. 12 Wantagh Public Library, 2 p.m.

Oct. 24 Hillside Public Library (New Hyde Park), 10 a.m.

Nov. 8 Baldwin Public Library, 2 p.m.

Nov. 28 Franklin Square Library, 10 a.m.

Dec. 6 Bryant Library (Roslyn), 2 p.m.

The workshops are free, but registration is required. Call 516-227-8945 or email seniors@hhsnassaucountyny.us.